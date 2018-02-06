Letitia Wright is known for roles in various British-based TV and films, but since she has come stateside, she has been wasting no time in becoming a force in the acting game — and her role in the upcoming Black Panther is a testament to that.

Dino-Ray Ramos

In the highly anticipated Marvel Studios pic, the Guyana-born British actress plays Shuri, one of the women at the forefront of a movie that’s being called a “cultural phenomenon.” (Read Deadline’s review here.) The character of Shuri is the younger — and hipper — sister to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Like every younger sibling, she’s snarky and is there to bother her older brother, but she’s also the resident tech genius of Wakanda, creating all of Black Panther’s weapons. James Bond has Q and Black Panther has Shuri — and Shuri has a lot more swag than Q.

In addition to her breakout role in Black Panther, Wright is appearing in the latest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror and in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Ready Player One. She stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast ahead of the release of Black Panther to bring us to church with her spiritual story of how she landed the role of Shuri. We also tried to pry some Infinity War details, but that proved difficult. She did tell us, though, which Marvel character she would love to do a buddy movie with.

Listen to the podcast below.