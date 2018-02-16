One day. 24 networks and studios. 45 shows. It’s back.

Deadline’s third annual The Contenders Emmys, a live all-day event, is set for Sunday, April 15 at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood. Celebrating the launch of the Emmy awards season, the must-attend event is invitation-only for TV Academy members, voters from the PGA, WGA, SAG-AFTRA and DGA, plus members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Invites go out the first week in March.

REX/Shutterstock

It all starts at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, where each network or studio will get an opportunity to make a presentation and share backstories of their hottest prospects. The event will feature talent, writers, directors, showrunners and key creatives from this year’s top contending shows who have a stake in the race. There is nothing else like this event— truly a unique forum where TV’s top talents talk shop and show off clips that could take them all the way to the Emmy stage in September.

Starting with Amazon Studios as the 8:30 AM kickoff panel and ending with Hulu at the end of the day, confirmed presentations include HBO, Warner Bros Television Group, Fox/Twentieth Century Fox Television, Pop TV, Starz, TBS, TNT, ABC Studios, IFC, National Geographic, Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, FX, AMC, Comedy Central, A+E Networks, TV Land, BBC America, CBS Television Studios, AT&T Audience Network and Masterpiece on PBS.

REX/Shutterstock

The jam-packed day begins with an Amazon Studios-sponsored catered breakfast followed by 12 presentations, followed by a Netflix-sponsored catered lunch, with the cast of GLOW and Ozark attending. The day ends with a cocktail reception hosted by Hulu with key creatives from The Handmaid’s Tale, The Looming Tower and Hard Sun in attendance. Additional sponsors this year include Pinewood Atlanta Studios and Screen Engine/ASI.

Taking turns moderating the panels featuring more than 45 shows will be Deadline’s co-editors-in chief Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming, senior editor Dominic Patten, TVLine founder and editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello, AwardsLine editor Joe Utichi, technology editor Dawn Chmielewski and me.

Save the date and we’ll see you there.