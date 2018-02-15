TNT has picked up to series suspense drama pilot Deadlier Than the Male (working title), starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater and produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife), Deadlier Than the Male is described as an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Co-starring in the series are Enrique Murciano, Chiara Aurelia and Ashley Madekwe. Production is slated to begin this summer in New Orleans. Warner and Papandrea executive produce with Casey Haver of Made Up Stories. Houda Benyamina directed the pilot.

“Deadlier Than the Male is the holy grail of complicated female characters with a thrilling, layered storyline that will excite and shock audiences.” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP original programming for TNT. “Harriet Warner, Bruna Papandrea, Houda Benyamina, Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman are truly a dream team who have brought their brilliant creativity and talent to this mystery series.”

Deadlier Than the Male is the second TNT drama pilot from the network’s most recent batch to get a series order. It joins the recent pickup of Snowpiercer.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Made Up Stories first TV series to have such incredible women behind and in front of the camera.” said Papandrea. “Harriet Warner is a sublime talent. Houda Benyamina is a filmmaking force to be reckoned with, and it has already been an amazing experience collaborating with this great cast and the incredible team at TNT.”