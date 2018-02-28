EXCLUSIVE: Freddie Stroma (UnReal) and Joey King (Fargo) have been tapped as the leads in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside. Also cast in the project, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence, is Hayley Marie Norman (Adam Ruins Everything).

In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, Zach Gates (Stroma), Emmy Gates (King), an underachieving beat cop, starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.

Stroma’s Zach Gates is annoyingly perfect, roguishly over-confident with a rock-star charm. When he returns as a ghost, he learns a few surprising things about the people closest to him.

King’s Emmy Gates is tougher and stronger than she thinks she is, and what she lacks in confidence, she makes up for with determination, humor and snark. Emmy’s life is turned upside down when her brother dies and returns to her as a ghost, forcing her to team up with him to solve a murder and resolve his unfinished business.

Norman will play Jayla Harris, the unfiltered motormouth receptionist at the Portland police station. Jayla’s one of the few true supporters of Emmy’s law enforcement aspirations. As for her own aspirations, it’s to be insta-famous.

Lovejoy executive produces Dead Inside with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

King, who co-starred on the first season of FX’s Fargo, can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming The Kissing Booth and in a starring role in Veena Sud’s feature directorial debut Between Earth and Sky for Blumhouse. She’s repped by UTA, Coast To Coast and Dan Spilo from Industry Entertainment.

UnReal alum Stroma fielded multiple pilot offers coming off his starring turn as H.G. Wells in Kevin Williams’ short-lived ABC time-travel drama series Time After Time. Stroma just wrapped the romantic comedy STX feature Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. He is repped by Industry Entertainment. Gersh and Waring and McKenna in the UK.

Norman recently guest starred on Living Biblically and Alone Together. She is repped by TalentWorks, Management 360, and attorney Derek Kroeger.