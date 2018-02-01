Longtime Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and kids show producers Sid & Marty Krofft have been named this year’s Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards honorees, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today.

Hayes and Seaforth Hayes will be honored at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, April 29.The Krofft Brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday, April 27. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

“I’ve been star-struck by the dynamic duo of Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes for decades,” said David Michaels, SVP Daytime Emmy Awards at NATAS. “The scope of their work across the television, film and stage landscape is amazing. Their continuing roles of almost 50 years on Days of Our Lives, where they also met and married, is a Daytime story like no other.”

Michaels said the Kroffts “are masters of children’s television programming and have been part of my family viewing since the creation of H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund & the Sea Monsters and Land Of The Lost. Their terrific variety programs such as the Donny and Marie series on ABC and Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters have only solidified the breadth of their talent across the television spectrum.”

Bill Hayes began his TV career with 1949’s Fire-Ball Fun-for-All, and as a singer and/or actor appeared on numerous programs from Your Show of Shows to Matlock and Frasier. In addition to TV and stage credits, Hayes sang “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” in 1955, a record that has sold more than 4 million copies to date. He’s played the character of Doug Williams on NBC’s Days of Our Lives since 1970.

Seaforth Hayes, whose appearances stretch back to TV’s Lassie and Wyatt Earp, has played Days of Our Lives‘ Julie for 49 years.

The Kroffts made their TV debut in 1969 with NBC’s H.R. Pufnstuf. A remake of their Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, starring David Arquette, is currently available on Amazon.