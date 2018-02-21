Global Road Entertainment (GRE) has just named David Rubin as President of Physical Production reporting to Lynn Harris, President of Worldwide Production. Rubin will oversee all physical production elements of the Company’s greenlit film projects through completion.

Frank Micelotta

Rubin joins GRE from CBS Films where he served as Executive VP of Physical Production since 2008 helping to launch the division and oversaw movie productions including Last Vegas, The Duff, Seven Psychopaths, Patriots Day and American Assassin.

Prior to CBS Films, he was Senior VP, Production at Lakeshore Entertainment and oversaw and line produced many projects including Crank and The Dead Girl.

Rubin joined Lakeshore following an eight-year period as an independent producer during which he worked with numerous filmmakers and studios. He began his producing career working for legendary producer Marvin Worth (Lenny, Malcom X).

“David brings a wealth of experience having encountered productions of all scope and scale and we welcome his expertise as we gear up our production slate and beyond,” said Harris. “He has an understanding of production resources, the evolving global production landscape and commitment to storytelling that aligns with our vision for Global Road.”

Last year Tang Media Partners Entertainment announced a rebrand as Global Road Entertainment, a key step in moving towards becoming the next preeminent global content studio. Global Road Entertainment now encompasses the former brands Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television; and all of the company’s related third-party sales activities.