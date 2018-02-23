That David Mamet play about Harvey Weinstein? Safe to assume there will be cursing, but other than that it’s anybody’s guess. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune to plug his new novel Chicago, the playwright ‘fessed up to penning Bitter Wheat, a play about Weinstein.

The Tribune article notes that “there has been great interest in the lead role expressed by a Chicago stage legend who is now a movie star,” but other than that, details are less than scant.

“I was talking with my Broadway producer,” Mamet tells the Trib, “and he said, ‘Why don’t you write a play about Harvey Weinstein?’ And so I did.”

No word from Mamet’s usual producer, Jeffrey Richards, and Mamet was mum on production specifics -when, where, how – but the playwright did tell the Trib, “Every society has to confront the ungovernable genie of sexuality and tries various ways to deal with it and none of them work very well. There is great difficulty when you are switching modes, which we seem to be doing now. People go crazy. They start tearing each other to bits.”

Other than that, no details.

Twitter wasn’t so quiet.

LaBute is probably writing one about Mamet — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) February 23, 2018

A Broadway producer shouldn’t be asking an old white guy who doesn’t believe rape is a thing to write a play about Harvey Weinstein. A Broadway producer should revive the one a former female employee wrote in 2008. — Leslye Headland (@LeslyeHeadland) February 23, 2018

I take American Theatre’s responsibility to honor the April 1 holiday very seriously. Last year we floated a lost Beckett/Norman Lear sitcom; the year before an Ibsen theme park. But a David Mamet play about Harvey Weinstein…how are we supposed to compete with reality? — Rob Weinert-Kendt (@RobKendt) February 23, 2018

Boko Haram just abducted more girls. Mamet's writing about Weinstein. Trump is… well, still Trump. Toxic Masculinity is clearly the most destructive force on the planet. — Gwydion Suilebhan (@GwydionS) February 23, 2018

Mamet’s Phil Spector movie suggested he was innocent so, yeah, maybe not the voice we need on the subject of Harvey Weinstein. — Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) February 23, 2018

Oh holy mother of destruction, WHY THE HELL is sodding David Mamet being given the platform to culturally commentate on Weinstein? W.H.Y. https://t.co/zNZe8ht2yk — Amrou Al-Kadhi (@Glamrou) February 23, 2018

Stay f*cking tuned…