Former Grimm star David Giuntoli has been cast as one of the leads in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

A Million Little Things, whose title stems from the popular adage,”Friendship isn’t a big thing – it’s a million little things,” is described as being in the tone of The Big Chill. The hourlong drama with comedy elements is about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, are all stuck in their lives, but when one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Giuntoli will play Eddie, the former front man of a local band turned music teacher and stay-at-home dad. His marriage is in trouble, and although he loves being a dad, he wonders what his life would have been like had he made different choices.

The former Grimm leading man was among the heavily sought-after actors for pilots this season and fielded multiple offers before choosing the This Is Us-esque A Million Little Thing.

DJ Nash penned the script and executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Giuntoli’s film credits include a starring role in Michael Bay’s Paramount Pictures film 13 Hours. He is repped by WME, Berwick & Kovacik and Adam Kaller.