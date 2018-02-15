David Cronenberg’s classic horror film Rabid is getting remade after Shout! Studios acquired the U.S rights to the reboot, which is being made by Dead Hooker In A Trunk filmmakers Jen and Sylvia Soska. The remake of the film, which they adapted with John Serge and tells the story of a woman who feeds on people’s blood after a motorcycle accident, is being produced by Back 40 Pictures in conjunction with Telefilm Canada and Ontario Media Development Corporation with Michael Walker, Paul Lalonde, and John Vidette are serving as producers. Principal photography is set to begin in April. Back 40 Pictures will handle theatrical distribution in the U.S., while sales agent Film Mode Entertainment, run by Clay Epstein, has taken international and has already sold it to 101 Films in the UK. “Remaking one of the seminal films of David Cronenberg’s early work is audacious, exciting and not a little nerve-wracking. But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge than the four belonging to the enormously talented Soska sisters. Their creative vision will both honor the Cronenberg ethos and find in Rabid a currency that will terrify today’s audiences,” said Jordan Fields, VP of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

Chris Crow’s survival thriller The Lighthouse is to get a theatrical release in the U.S. after Uncork’d picked up North American rights. The film, which was nominated for five BAFTA Cymru awards, stars Michael Jibson and Mark Lewis Jones, and tells the story of two men trapped in an isolated lighthouse, surrounded by the deadly Irish sea, with both their minds ultimately pushed to the limits. It is not to be confused with the RT Features-produced thriller of the same, name, which Robert Eggers wrote and will direct for A24 and New Regency, which is in talks with Willem Dafoe. The deal was struck at the Berlin European Film Market between Keith Leopard, President of Uncork’d Entertainment, and Michael Fister, President of Angel Grace Worldwide. It comes after Uncork’d took U.S. rights to western Five Fingers For Marseilles last month. “This is a film that has it all – great performances, terrific direction, a unique and thrilling storyline and some cool visual effects. I enjoyed it immensely and I’m sure others will as well,” said Leopard.

Inglorious Basterds star Diane Kruger is to star in Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore’s U.S. remake of Susanne Bier’s After The Wedding. The film tells the story of Isabel, played by Kruger, who runs a dilapidated orphanage outside of Calcutta, and who travels to New York to meet the New York millionaire, played by Moore, who has provided money for the orphanage. Following the latter’s wedding, a mystery unravels. The film, which will be written and directed by Wolves director Freundlich and will be produced by Joel Michaels (Terminator Salvation) and Silvio Muraglia (Black Butterfly) through Paradox Studios with production beginning this spring. Paradox Studios is also financing, while Cornerstone Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the European Film Market. CAA will oversee the US rights. Kruger, who won the best actress award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for her role in Faith Akin’s In the Fade, is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Saban Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Ron Perlman-fronted crime thriller The Escape of Prisoner 614. The company struck the deal with Film Mode Entertainment, which is representing internationally at EFM. The film was written and directed by Zach Golden and produced by Jordan Yale Levin, Jordan Beckerman and Shaun Sanghani. Also featuring Knocked Up’s Martin Starr, it follows two naïve sheriff’s deputies, who have just been fired, decide to go after an escaped prisoner in hopes of getting their jobs back. “We are so happy that Saban Films is as passionate about this film as we are and will be supporting it with a significant theatrical release,” said Yale Levine. “Zach, Ron, Martin and our entire cast and crew created a film that’s unique and exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to see it.”