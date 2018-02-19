David Attenborough will present another landmark wildlife series for the BBC, one of a number of announcements made at BBC Showcase as the annual programming expo gets going in Liverpool.

The Planet Earth host will present Dynasty (working title), a five-part series produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit for BBC One in association with BBC America and France Télévisions. The show, which will air later this year, follows a different animal each episode at the most critical period in their lives. Animals include lions, hunting dogs, chimpanzees, tigers, and emperor penguins as they are determined to hold on to power and protect their family and territory.

Executive produced by Mike Gunton, the series is produced by Rupert Barrington, and was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

Moore said, “The wonderful David Attenborough will inspire audiences once again when he brings the natural world to life on BBC One with Dynasty. Four years in the making, capturing extraordinary family dynamics and behavior, I hope these intimate animal dramas will connect with audiences just as Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II did.”

Gunton added, “After making Planet Earth II it’s very exciting to now have the chance to show another, and I think even more intense and gripping, perspective on the lives of our planets most impressive, yet vulnerable creatures.”

Elsewhere at Showcase, BBC Worldwide revealed a raft of international deals.

Dancing With the Stars is being remade in Iceland. The celebrity dance format is being remade by RVK Studios as Allir Geta Dansað for Stod 2. The format has been remade in 55 countries with recent deals in Brazil and Belgium.

“Strictly Come Dancing had its most successful season of all time in the UK in 2017, showcasing just what an incredibly joyful format it is that continues to go from strength to strength. We’re delighted that Iceland will be the latest territory to enter the ballroom and get their glitter on,” said Sumi Connock, Creative Director of Formats.

“We have had an eye on this format for quite some time and are very excited to finally bring the amazing energy, entertainment and of course glitter finally to Iceland,” added Johanna Gisladottir, Head of Acquisitions and Programming at Stod 2.

You’re Back In The Room, the hypnosis game show that is being remade for Fox in the U.S., will also be remade in Poland and Portugal. In Poland, the format is in production by ATM Grupa for TVN under the local title Hipnoza. It will consist of eight episodes and be hosted by Filip Chajzer and Artur Makieła. Ten episodes of the Portuguese version of the show will be produced by Shine Iberia for commercial broadcaster SIC. The local version called DivertidaMente will be hosted by João Manzarra and José Tejada.

The BBC has also offered the first glimpse of its forthcoming Jenna Coleman-fronted drama The Cry (above). The Victoria and Doctor Who star plays Joanna, who along with her husband, played by Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie, travel with their baby from Scotland to Australia to deal with issues of custody. The four-part series, produced by Synchronicity Films, also stars Stella Gonet (The Crown), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena) and Australian actors Asher Keddie (X Men: Origins), Alex Dimitriades (Seven Types of Ambiguity), Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper) and Shareena Clanton (Wentworth). It is written by Jacquelin Perske and based on the novel by Helen FitzGerald, with Glendyn Ivin (Safe Harbour) as director.