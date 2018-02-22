Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC-TV, today announced that he is retiring after more than 40 years in the business.

“It has been a privilege to have spent the majority of my career with the ABC Owned Station Group and the past 15 years with WABC,” Davis said. “Our job is to reflect and serve the many local communities of the greater New York region, and I’m very proud of the work done by the team to make it the most watched station in the country.”

Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Station Group, stated, “I know Dave’s been thinking about life beyond work and how he is looking forward to enjoying the rewards that come after a four decade-long career.”

McMahon is finalizing a plan for Davis’ replacement.

Davis started his broadcast career as a news photographer in 1977 at Houston’s KTRK-TV, moving to ABC affiliates in Dallas, Raleigh-Durham, and New York. From 2007-10, he served as executive vice president, ABC News, then returned to WABC as president and general manager.

According to WABC, the station doubled the amount of local news it produces during Davis’ tenure. WABC also produces Live with Kelly and Ryan, the leading morning talk show in national syndication.