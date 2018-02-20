You can bookmark the premiere date for Amazon Prime’s The Dangerous Book for Boys. The streamer said today that its single-camera comedy series from Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Superbad director Greg Mottola will launch Friday, March 3o.

Amazon Studios

Created by Cranston and Mottola based on the book by Conn and Hal Iggulden, the series follows the McKenna family as they cope with the untimely passing of Patrick (Chris Diamantopoulos), their patriarch and a whimsical inventor who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His death has left the family reeling, but hope appears in the form of a book called The Dangerous Book for Boys that Patrick created as a handbook to help his three sons.

The book is a how-to guide for childhood that inspires fantasies for his youngest son, Wyatt (Gabriel Bateman). While in his fantasy world, Wyatt reconnects with his father and learns life skills that help him navigate the real world. The series also stars Erinn Hayes as Beth, the matriarch of the family who is trying to raise her boys as a single parent. Drew Logan Powell () and Kyan Zielinski play the other sons, Dash and Liam, and Swoosie Kurtz plays the grandmother, Tiffany. Diamantopoulos also plays the role of Terry, Patrick’s twin brother.

Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment produces The Dangerous Book for Boys with Sony Pictures Television, where the company has had a first-look deal, and Amazon Studios. Greg Mottola, who directs the series, and Moonshot’s Cranston and James Degus executive produce with showrunner Michael Glouberman.