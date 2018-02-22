Umair Aleem has been set to write the big-screen adaptation of Danger Girl, the comic book series from J. Scott Campbell and writer Andy Hartnell that Constantin Film swooped up last fall. The company is making this one a priority with an eye on a film franchise.

The comics, launched in 1996 by Wildstorm before moving to DC Comics, center on adventurer Abbey Chase. Reluctantly recruited by a secret spy organization, she teams with fellow operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kasstle to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the criminal enterprise The Hammer Syndicate. The IP has spawned video games, action figures, board games and collectibles.

Constantin’s Rober Kulzer, Bolt Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh are producing the film. Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz is exec producing with Campbell and Hartnell.

Umair is developing several genre projects around town and his credits include Kate, the 2017 Black List script that sold to Netflix. It centers on a veteran hitwoman who is mysteriously poisoned on her last assignment in Tokyo, and who has 24 hours to track down her killer before she dies. Clubhouse Pictures and 87Eleven are attached to produce that one.

He is repped by Madhouse Entertainment, Verve, and Felker Toczek.