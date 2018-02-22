StartUp creator Ben Ketai has teamed with the companies behind the Crackle tech drama, Critical Content and Hollywood Gang, to develop and produce a TV series based on The Terror author Dan Simmons’ dystopian novel Flashback.

Reagan Arthur

The deal indicates that the reality-focused Critical Content, which just underwent a reorganization, reducing its full-time staff by approximately 35% as it seeks growth opportunities, intends to keep a presence in the scripted world.

Flashback takes place in a day-after-tomorrow Los Angeles with a society unmoored by the hyper-addictive drug “Flashback.” A former police detective is offered as much of the drug as he wants…if he uses it to solve a long forgotten murder, one that could reveal the truth of where this drug really came from. And why.

Ketai will write the adaptation and will executive produce alongside Hollywood Gang’s Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding and Critical Content’s Tom Forman and Ray Ricord. The creative team is currently looking to attach a filmmaker to the project.

Simmons is a New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty novels. His work is published in 25 countries and has sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s won the Hugo, Nebula and The British Science Fiction Award. He also won the World Fantasy Award and is a four-time winner of the Bram Stoker Award. AMC and Scott Free have a drama series based on Simmons’ novel The Terror, which premieres last month. He is repped by Rain Management Group and Richard Curtis Associates.

Ketai is the creator and showrunner of Crackle’s StartUp, which has been renewed for a third season, and also was a writer-executive producer on Chosen. He is repped by APA and Writ Large.