EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has dated Dan Fogelman’s next feature Life Itself for a wide theatrical release on Sept. 21 in the lead-up to awards season.

As exclusively reported by Deadline, Amazon won an auction for the U.S. rights to the Film Nation Entertainment/Temple Hill production back in December for $10M.

Pic centers around a couple (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) which leads a multi-generational love story spanning both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event.

Fogelman also wrote the feature. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Aaron Ryder produce. Annette Bening, Laia Costa, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Mandy Patinkin and Antonio Banderas also star. FilmNation Entertainment financed the project.

Prior to creating NBC/Fox’s Emmy-winning This Is Us, Fogelman’s feature directorial debut was the Al Pacino 2015 comedy Danny Collins. He also wrote such movies as Cars, Cars 2, Tangled; Crazy, Stupid, Love; The Guilt Trip and Last Vegas among many others.

Life Itself will square off against such wide releases as MGM’s Operation Finale, Lionsgate’s Robin Hood and Universal/Amblin’s The House With a Clock in its Walls.