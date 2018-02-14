EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson has been tapped as the male lead role opposite Erin Foster in Daddy Issues, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot from actress-writer Foster, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Foster, loosely based on her life, and directed by Kat Coiro, Daddy Issues revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad, Roman (Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend.

Johnson’s Roman is a narcissist who perpetually dates younger women in an effort to fill a void in his life ever since his divorce — until he finds a new girlfriend he believes to be “the one.”

Foster, whose father is music producer David Foster, and Meriwether executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman.

Miami Vice and Nash Bridges alum Johnson most recently appeared on the Sky One sitcom Sick Note and had a recurring role on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. On the feature side, he’ll be seen in Bill Holderman’s upcoming comedy Book Club. He’s repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird and Sobel.