What if myths were real? This Valentine’s Day is going to be a little different for 17-year-old Lila Black. She’s getting paired up with a certain cherubic archer in the pilot of Cupid’s Match, which will launch February 14 on The CW’s digital network CW Seed. Watch the exclusive first trailer above.

Written by Lauren Palphreyman and hailing from Tongal, the CW and Wattpad, Cupid’s Match stars Michel Janse as Lila, a high school student who finds herself in a supernatural world of romance, adventure and betrayal when the mysterious Cupid’s Matchmaking Service contacts her to let her know she’s been matched with the one and only Cupid (Robert Palmer Watkins). But the fact that the original Cupid has been matched up is unprecedented, and legend has it that very bad things will happen if Lila falls for Cupid — who, of course, is quite irresistible.

CW Seed

As everyone tries to stop this decidedly not star-crossed pairing, enemies assemble, mythical arrows fly and an evil goddess is awakened. Dane Oliver also stars.

Cupid’s Match became one of 2017’s most viral stories from Wattpad, garnering more than 35 million reads online. Tongal, the CW and Wattpad partnered to develop the digital pilot, starting the process by using the Tongal platform and filmmaking community to find talent to bring the book to life. Three finalists received funding to produce a proof of concept in the form of a series trailer, and the grand prize winner — mother-daughter team KR Squared Productions — was selected to create the pilot episode with the potential to develop the entire series.

Tongal, the Santa Monica-based global network of 120,000 professional creatives and a proprietary development platform, develops content strategies and produces video. Wattpad is a Toronto-based global multiplatform entertainment company using social technology to enable the creation and distribution of content across a variety of formats.