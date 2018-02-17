EXCLUSIVE: The Berlin Film Festival is cooking up a storm with a slew of food documentaries One of the most high-profile films in the fest is Cuban Food Stories, from the producers of Jiro Dreams of Sushi and we have an exclusive clip to watch (above).

The film is written and directed by Asori Soto and has its world premiere as part of Berlinale’s Culinary Section. After ten years living as an expat in the United States, Soto decided to return to his homeland of Cuba to search for the missing flavors of his childhood. The film documents his journey to discover culinary traditions long thought lost due to the hardship that Cuba survived after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It features nine stories as well as a personal road-trip adventure through the island including to regions so remote that one can only arrive by raft, horseback, or swimming.

Following Berlin, the doc, which is exec produced by Joey Carey, Malena Svarch, Luis Lago, will have its U.S. premiere at the Miami Film Festival and then air at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

Other food docs at the festival include Cameron Yates’ Chef Flynn, Gilles de Maistre’s The Quest of Alain Ducasse and Emily Railsback’s Georgian gastronomic film Our Blood Is Wine. “When it comes to cultural and political matters, sensitive decisions have to be made all the time. It’s like in a kitchen, where it’s also tricky to make, at the very least, something edible and, at the very best, something delicate,” Festival Director Dieter Kosslick said about the Culinary strand.