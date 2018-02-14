Magnolia Pictures is doubling down with director Crystal Moselle. After releasing her 2015 Sundance award-winning documentary, The Wolfpack, the company has scooped up the North American distribution rights to her latest Sundance film entry, Skate Kitchen. Written by Moselle, Aslihan Unaldi, and Jen Silverman, the pic, which was inspired by the real-life group of New York City female skateboarders, will get its theatrical release this summer.

Starring actual skateboarder Rachelle Vinberg as well as Jaden Smith, the story follows an introverted 18-year-old skateboarder Camille (Vinberg), who discovers “The Skate Kitchen,” a subculture of girls whose lives revolve around skating, and bravely seeks them out.

The sexually fluid, rambunctious big-city girls quickly adopt the naive Camille as part of their gang, and soon they’re featuring her in trick videos and exposing her to a wild life she’s never experienced. However, she soon learns the complexity of friendship when she befriends a boy (Smith) from a rival group of skaters.

Moselle produced the pic with Lizzie Nastro, Izabella Tzenkova, Julia Nottingham, Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, and Rodrigo Teixeira, while Alliah Sophia Mourad co-produced. Executive producers are Lourenco Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas.

The deal was negotiated by Dori Begley and John Von Thaden from Magnolia, with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.