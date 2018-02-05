For weeks, star-studded trailers for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home have been making their Internet rounds making people ask, “Is this a real movie?” Our questions were finally answered tonight during the Super Bowl when it was revealed that all of these bizarre movie trailers to a what seemed like another sequel to the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee were nothing but an elaborate tourism campaign for Australia. Well played, mate.

A trailer during the game featured “stars” of the movie Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth acting out as if it were a real movie until McBride broke character and admitted that all of these trailers were an ad campaign for Tourism Australia. The final trailer also featured a cameo from the original Dundee star Paul Hogan.

In the weeks leading up to this punchline, there were various trailers that featured an all-Australian supporting cast including Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, Luke Bracey and Jessica Mauboy.

The sequel was presented as a buddy comedy, featuring McBride as Brian Dundee, the long-lost son of Mick Dundee Chris Hemsworth as his sidekick, Wally Jr. The teasers led viewers to believe that Mick was lost in the outback, and only the American son no one knew he had would be able to find him. Cue Brian Dundee returning to the Australian outback to find his father.

Bravo to Tourism Australia for making us believe that an awesome sequel like this was actually happening. This will definitely open the doors to more elaborate “movie” campaigns set up to trick us.