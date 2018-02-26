Get Out standout Betty Gabriel has joined the Season 2 cast of Starz’s spy thriller Counterpart, with production set to begin Wednesday in Berlin.

Gabriel will play the new series regular role of Naya Temple, a former FBI agent recently hired by the Office of Interchange to clean house, a figure both intimidating and magnetic. She joins J.K. Simmons as Howard Silk, Olivia Williams as Emily Burton Silk, Harry Lloyd as Peter Quayle, Nicholas Pinnock as Ian Shaw, Nazanin Boniadi as Clare, and Sara Serraiocco as Baldwin.

Created, written, and executive produced by Justin Marks, Counterpart, which has an initial two-season order at Starz, is about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. It stars Simmons as Howard Silk, a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

The 10-episode second season will continue production in Los Angeles later this year.

Counterpart hails from Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content, with MRC serving as the studio for the series. Season two is also executive produced by Gary Gilbert, Jordan Horowitz, Morten Tyldum, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros.

Gabriel is best known for her portrayal of Georgina in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out. She’ll next be seen in Blumhouse and Neon’s thriller Upgrade opposite Logan Marshall-Green, which will premiere next month at SXSW, as well as in a recurring role on Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Gabriel is repped by Generate and Greene & Associates.