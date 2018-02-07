Veteran television executive Marisa Fermin has been hired by Core Media Group to head its Business Affairs department and serve as its General Counsel.

Fermin will oversee all business and legal matters related to Core Media and its content business across the company’s divisions, partnerships and ventures. She will report to Dennis Miller, Executive Chairman.

Fermin moves to Core from Twentieth Television, where she served as EVP of Business Affairs and Development as well as Legal/S&P Operations. During her tenure, Fermin secured a national cable rights deal for The Simpsons. She also served as SVP of Business Affairs at Fox Broadcasting Company, where she negotiated the American Idol launch deal and handled all business affairs for the network’s reality programming. In addition, she served as VP of Legal Affairs in Fox’s litigation group, as well as a litigation Associate Attorney at Rosenfeld Meyer & Susman and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

“Marisa has deep industry and TV experience that, coupled with her track record navigating groundbreaking deals and working with many of our partners, will be of tremendous value to Core,” said Miller. “I am thrilled to bring her aboard my leadership team as we continue to ramp up our business with an expanding roster of content and producing partners.”