Connie Chung lauds both NBC and CBS for firing Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose for sexual misconduct, and says she herself was sexually harassed often throughout her career.

“I’m very proud of CBS and NBC for just taking quick action,” Chung said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. And while seeming to suggest that some men could perhaps face the ax without due consideration, Lauer and Rose don’t fall into that category.

“Some people might be victims of precipitous action,” Chung told Cohen Thursday, “but these two, the reports about them were excessive. I was thrilled for this moment, for women.”

Watch Cohen’s interview with Chung above.

Chung, whose indelible career in broadcasting since the 1970s has included stints at both CBS and NBC, as well as ABC, CNN and MSNBC, said that harassment was a constant problem. Though she began her answer with a joke – “Well, let me say for the record that anybody who sexually harassed me is now dead…They’re so old” – Chung got serious.

Asked by Cohen whether she’d ever been sexually harassed, Chung said, “Oh yeah, sure, every day. I mean, a lot, especially when I started out.” Then, after saying she was proud of CBS and NBC for the quick action in Rose (fired from his job as co-host of CBS This Morning) and Lauer (fired from NBC’s Today), Chung, who appeared on the Bravo show alongside husband Maury Povich, said, “I’m sorry, but that’s all I should say.”