Abramorama is lining up a limited theatrical run for Concert for George, the 2002 David Leland-directed documentary featuring rock biggies like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and more gathering for a tribute concert to George Harrison, who had died the year before. The theatrical rollout begins February 20 with more than 75 venues nationwide already booked; Harrison would have turned 75 on February 25.

Abramorama, which released the Ron Howard documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years in 2016, has teamed with Concord Music on the Concert for George rollout, a remastered version in 5.1 Stereo Surround Sound. An international release plan will be announced next week.

The tribute concert organized by Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The lineup alongside his fellow Beatles bandmates, Clapton and Petty included Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Billy Preston, and Ravi and Anoushka Shankar among others (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers covered “Taxman”). The docu won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Long Form Music Video.

Concord will reissue the film’s sound recordings for the first time on vinyl. The original soundtrack produced by Lynne and with Clapton as musical director was certified 8-times platinum,

Check out the new trailer above.