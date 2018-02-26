Get ready to clock in and sit in your cubicle for another season. Comedy Central said today that its workplace dark comedy Corporate is getting a second season.

The half-hour comedy created by Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop debuted in January to critical acclaim and was the highest-rated basic-cable primetime comedy of the 2017-18 season among males 18-34.

“It’s hard to understand why people relate so strongly to the comedic, existential crises of working for corporations, but who are we to argue?” Comedy Central President Kent Alterman said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to continue selling our souls making some more anti-corporate comedy for one of the biggest corporations in the world,” Weisman, Ingebretson, and Bishop added.

Weisman and Ingebretson also star in Corporate, which follows junior executives-in-training at Hampton DeVille, a heartless corporate hell hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Jake and Matt navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Grace (Aparna Nancherla), a Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Jake and Matt.

The first season featured a roster of guest stars including Natasha Lyonne, Baron Vaughn, Kate Walsh, Fred Willard, among others. The comedy airs on 10 PM Wednesdays, with the Season 1 finale set for March 14.

Corporate is the first of three scripted series that Comedy Central has added to its upcoming slate. Also set are The Other Two, from former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, and South Side, from former Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writer-performers Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin as well as Bashir’s brother, Sultan Salahuddin.