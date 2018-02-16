Bleecker Street said today that its Keira Knightley-starring Colette, which it acquired with 30WEST at the Sundance Film Festival last month in a big mid-seven-figure U.S. rights deal, will hit screens in limited release September 21. It is one of several 2018 release dates shifted and set by the indie distributor.

“Papillion” TIFF

Also getting a date is another Sundance pickup, Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, which will bow limited June 29. Papillon, the redo of the 1973 prison escape drama that stars Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, which Bleecker Street landed at Toronto last year, will now bow nationwide August 24.

The company firmed much of its 2018 slate, shifting the previously slotted Beirut to April 11 nationwide, On Chesil Beach to May 18 limited and the Hilary Swank starrer What They Had to October 12 limited.

Colette, directed by Wash Westmoreland and co-written in part with his late partner/husband Richard Glatzer, stars Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Elinor Tomlinson and Aiysha Hart in the story of the famed French author’s fight over creative ownership and gender roles that drive her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionizing literature, fashion and sexual expression. The Park City auction included several suitors who quickly surpassed the $4 million starring bids.