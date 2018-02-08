Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will join the cast of Netflix’s House of Cards as a series regular.

Production for the upcoming sixth and final season of the series began today. The cast also includes Robin Wright, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Fern’s other film credits include The Tribes of Palos Verdes, and he starred as Albert in the National Theatre’s production of War Horse.

House of Cards was created by Beau Willimon​ and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix. Executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher​, Joshua Donen​, Dana Brunetti​, Eric Roth​, Michael Dobbs​ and Andrew Davies​.

Fern is repped by 3 Arts and CAA.