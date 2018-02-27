EXCLUSIVE: Tina Mabry, a writer-director-producer on OWN’s drama series Queen Sugar, has been set to adapt Code of Silence, a feature film in the works at MWM Studios. The pic is based on a four-part article by Jamie Kalven in The Intercept in 2016, and tells the true story of Chicago police officer Shannon Spaulding’s experience as a whistleblower and how she, along with her partner and the community, exposed corruption and a cover-up within the Chicago PD.

MWM Studios, a division of Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker’s Madison Wells Media, was known as OddLot Entertainment when it acquired film rights to Code of Silence in September to win a bidding battle. MWM Studios’ Pritzker and Rachel Shane will produce the project, and the company’s Adrian Alperovich will executive produce.

MWM Studios recently started production on Motherless Brooklyn, directed by and starring Edward Norton. The company is also behind the Emmy-nominated Nat Geo series Genius and last year’s Best Picture nominee Hell or High Water.

In addition to Queen Sugar, Mabry — who has family in Chicago and whose father worked for the Tupelo (MS) Police Department — also has written, directed and co-produced on USA’s Queen of the South and directed series including Netflix’s Dear White People, HBO’s Insecure and Starz’s Power, and she shared a DGA Award last year for her work on An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win. She also wrote and directed 2009 feature film Mississippi Damned.

She is repped by Paradigm, Morgan’s Mark and Del, Shaw.