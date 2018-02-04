Hot off 11 wins at the Annie Awards on Saturday night, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is expected to cross $700M worldwide today. In so doing, the film from directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will be Pixar’s 7th ever to reach the milestone and the 6th Disney title released in 2017 to get there. The domestic cume on the Day of the Dead family tale is $204.6M with $496.3M at the international box office, putting $700.9M in the global guitar case. Japan, notably, is still to open on March 16.

Coco added $11.6M this weekend in 35 material offshore markets as it strums its way to $500M overseas. The story of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his musical dreams traveled for the first time to Sweden and Norway this session, opening No. 1 in both. With domestic, the global frame was $13.2M.

In notable new ascensions, Coco is now the No. 4 Disney/Pixar release and the No. 2 Pixar release ever in Korea where the cume is $22.5M.

The story centers on the young Miguel, who wishes to be a crooner just like the late great Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). But, music is of the devil in Miguel’s family, and de la Cruz is largely to blame for the curse. Following a mysterious and otherworldly chain of events, Miguel meets charming trickster Héctor (Gael García Bernal — voicing himself in the Spanish and English versions). Together, they set off on an adventure of music and mystery, resulting in the most unusual family reunion.

Coco began its otherworldly trajectory back in November, bowing in Mexico to tie into the Dia de los Muertos holiday and going on to become the highest-grossing movie ever in the market (local currency). From there, the adventure continued in the U.S. and other offshore hubs with majors rolled out bit-by-bit (the UK only recently opened).

China was a huge win for the film and for Pixar whose titles have traditionally not found similar favor in the Middle Kingdom as they do elsewhere. But Coco‘s themes of family and the afterlife struck a chord locally. That propelled the box office to $183.5M with a rare extended run granted. Coco should also have the knock-on effect of helping set up The Incredibles 2 in China, mixing recent positive brand recognition with superhero and family themes.

Elsewhere, Miguel and his trusty dog Dante have seen great holds. In Latin America, Coco is still No. 1 this weekend in Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia and Uruguay. In Chile, the film grew 4% this session with just a 27% drop in France and 29% in Spain.

The Top 5 markets are China ($183.5M), Mexico ($57.8M), France ($32M), Korea ($22.5M) and Spain ($20M).

Among the Annies Coco scooped last night were prizes for Best Animated Feature, Directing, Writing, Production Design, Music and Editing. It previously won the Golden Globe as well as Best Animated Film honors from the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle. It is nominated as Best Animated Feature at the BAFTAs and Oscars.