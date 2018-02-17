CNN’s Jake Tapper will moderate a town hall event Wednesday with students of the Florida high school devastated – and angered – by this week’s deadly shooting.

Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action will air live nationwide on Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

“The school shooting in Florida this week has sparked a renewed call for lawmakers to take action, and some of the loudest voices demanding change are not even old enough to vote,” CNN said in announcing the town hall.

In additions to classmates of the 14 students and three teachers killed February 14 by a gunman with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, the town hall will include parents and community members.

CNN has also invited President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, the state’s senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, and Rep. Ted Deutch.

No word yet on their attendance, but they’d better be ready for a bunch of kids braver than most politicians: “If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened, I’m gonna happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association,” said young shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez at a rally in Florida today.

Additional details about the town hall are expected in the coming days.