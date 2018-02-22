CNN’s gun violence town hall was a ratings goldmine for the network, clocking 3M viewers, to top the timeslot.

CNN offered the feed for Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action to all Florida affiliates; those stats are not yet available and it’s unclear how many viewers that will add to the pot.

Meanwhile, the same block of time, Fox News Channel clocked 2.45M viewers and MSNBC 2.31M viewers Wednesday night.

An average of 1.1M of those 3M CNN viewers fell in the 25-54 news demo, trouncing FNC’s 533K viewers in the age bracket, and MSNBC”s 490K.

The town hall having featured high schools who had survived the latest assault-rifle school mass shooting, the net’s performances in the younger-than-news-demographic, 18-34, were goosed. Nonetheless, the town hall averaged just 310K in that age bracket, out of overll 3M in preliminary data.

Maybe much more to the point on that age bracket’s engagement, The Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action event resonated with audiences across platforms with 1.9 million multi-platform live starts. That’s the largest interest in a CNN town hall on digital platforms on record. Concurrent streams peaked at 350K at 10:45PM ET.