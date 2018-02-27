Clueless star/former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash has made it official: she’s running for Congress in California.

The actress on Monday filed docs to run in California’s 44th district, which encompasses Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach; it has been a Dem stronghold for years; these days repped by Nanette Barragán. It’s a district that overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016; Dash is Republican.

Earlier this month, Dash hinted the move was in the works:

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

A Donald Trump endorsement cannot be far behind.

In January of 2016, when Dash weighed in on Fox & Friends about the lack of diversity in that year’s Oscar nominations, her remarks drew praise from then-candidate Trump.

“We have to make up our minds,” she opined. “Either we have segregation or integration. If we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards — where you’re only awarded if you’re black. If it were the other way around, we’d be up in arms.” Dash also insisted there “shouldn’t be a Black History Month. We’re Americans, period. That’s it.”

Then GOP presidential race frontrunner Trump gave F&F his two cents’ worth on the Oscars flap, telling F&F’s co-hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Anna Kooiman, “I saw somebody on your show today saying, ‘Well, what do we do with BET?’ The whites don’t get any nominations. I thought it was an amazing interview, actually. I’d never even thought about it from that standpoint.”

At the 2016 Oscars, host Chris Rock got in on the exchange when he brought Dash on stage at the awards ceremony, saying the Academy had taken steps to fix the lack of opportunity for black actors, and naming Dash director of its minority outreach program.

“I cannot wait to help my people out. Happy Black History Month!” Dash told Oscar-goers then giggled nervously as the audience reacted with silence. “Thank you,” she added, then dashed off stage. It was unclear if attendees had any idea who she was, much less the gag.

“I just walked offstage from the Oscars and where I got no applause,” she said after her brief appearance. “No boos. Nothing. People were awestruck, which was a little disappointing. But I did it because I wanted to. I stand in my position, and Chris asked me to do it and I love him and I support him. And I also think I should be the head of diversity at the Oscars. I think I’m the perfect person to do that.”

Based on the social media strength of that Oscar gig, Dash got cast as the mayor of Chicago in Syfy’s Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. By then, Trump was within spitting distance of the White House, so Dash made perfect sense as mayor of a city struggling with racial strife. Things didn’t go so well for Mayor Dash; she got crushed by a house, Wicked-Witch style.

In January of ’17, when Fox News Channel covered Trump’s first full week in the White House, it did so with a culled crop of contributors. Among the departed: George Will and Dash – two names never before used in the same sentence.