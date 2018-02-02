UPDATE: Turns out 20th Century Fox will be running a spot for their March 2 Jennifer Lawrence Russian spy pic Red Sparrow. The studio dropped a teaser for the trailer today which you can see below. Pic reteams Lawrence with her Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay director Francis Lawrence with the pic based on the Jason Matthews’ novel.

EXCLUSIVE, Jan. 27: While we can expect a number of summer movie trailers to air during Super Bowl LII next Sunday, one of the big surprises we’re hearing is that Netflix is potentially dropping a trailer for the Cloverfield sequel God Particle. As reported by Deadline four days ago, the streaming service has been circling an acquisition of the Paramount/Bad Robot title. From what we hear, that news will likely become official on Feb. 4 when Netflix drops the God Particle trailer.

When reached for comment this morning, Netflix remained quiet while Paramount declined comment for this story. God Particle directed by Julius Onah takes the monster action from from the original 2008 title to a space station with an ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo. The pic was set to open theatrically on April 20, however, Netflix might stream the title earlier than that. Last Super Bowl, the streaming service dropped a trailer for the second season of Stranger Things. There’s always the slight chance that Netflix could swap out and not go with a God Particle trailer at the last minute, but this is what we’re hearing what’s in store for next Sunday.

Universal, whose sister network NBC is airing the game this year, has continually had a footprint during Super Bowl, and this year they’re showcasing their June 22 summer sequel juggernaut Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the Dwayne Johnson July 13 action pic Skyscraper from director Rawson Marshall Thurber. For Thurber, the Super Bowl is an old stomping ground: Before making his feature directorial debut with the 2004 Ben Stiller-Vince Vaughn comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Thurber wowed the industry with his hysterical “Terry Tate: Office Linebacker” Reebok commercials during Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. Deadline is informed that both Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper will run multiple spots. Last year, Uni’s spot for Fate of the Furious in the second quarter was the big winner a day after the game with 42.2M views on social media.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount

Paramount is currently scheduled to air a 30-second spot during the Pre-game and another during the last half hour. Those time slots will be allocated to Mission: Impossible – Fallout (July 27) and John Krasinski’s horror thriller A Quiet Place (April 6). Last year the Melrose Ave. studio ran spots for Transformers: The Last Knight, Ghost in the Shell, and Baywatch.

In addition, Disney/Marvel‘s Black Panther will also be showing up during commercial breaks: A few days ago, Lexus unveiled its cross promotion with the saber superhero pic which is opening on Feb. 16 to an estimated $120M-$150M four-day weekend.

Disney/Marvel

While Disney will have a presence during the Super Bowl, they’re tight-lipped about their plans. Deadline has knowledge that they will run a 30-second and 45-second spot. A good guess is that a Marvel trailer or two will run, specifically Black Panther and/or Avengers: Infinity War (May 4). Over the last two years, Marvel has aired spots to their summer season openers during the Big Game, read Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and Captain America: Civil War. A spot for July 6th’s Ant-Man vs. The Wasp would be a complete surprise as we haven’t seen any footage from that pic to date.

There’s also the question whether Disney decides to drop a trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Should that occur, it would be the first time ever during the Super Bowl that Disney has done so since taking ownership of Lucasfilm. Given that the film’s May 25 release is less than five months away, they have to start promoting. During the 2016 Summer Olympics, Disney raised the profile of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a second official trailer drop.

Last year during Super Bowl, Disney also aired a spot for their family title Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Hence upcoming family pics like A Wrinkle in Time and Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 are also likely Super Bowl spot candidates.

Warner Bros. has traditionally sat out during Super Bowl, and will do so again this year. Sony will also be putting a pause on its Big Game promos after airing spots last year for the Ryan Reynolds alien pic Life. 20th Century Fox, which counted spots last year for A Cure for Wellness and Logan also looks to be on the sidelines this year.

This year, studios are shelling out on average $5M for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LII which is about even with last year’s price. By comparison, 30-second spots for Game 7 of the 2016 World Series went for $500k, while during the Oscars ABC charged $2M. This year’s Big Game spot price is also 5x the base salary of Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles.