Cloverfield Paradox, a milestone for Netflix in that it is a studio-backed feature film that the SVOD service acquired from Paramount and then sneak-released after the Super Bowl on February 4, drew an average of 2.8 million viewers per minute.

That audience was less than one-third of the 11 million viewers collected the first three days by Will Smith sci-fi title Bright, according to Nielsen’s SVOD Ratings report.

In its initial seven days of availability, the Cloverfield sequel pulled in 5 million average viewers. Its biggest day was Monday, February 5, when it was viewed by nearly 1.3 million viewers who had no doubt heard about the stealth release, which was advertised during the big game.

Nielsen also released numbers for sci-fi series Altered Carbon, which was released February 2. In its first three days, it totaled 1.2 million viewers on average, reaching 2.5 million in its first seven days on the platform.

While they are very different shows, Carbon was far outpaced by Stranger Things. That Netflix series returned with an audience of 4 million per episode in Season 2 last fall, per Nielsen.

Carbon‘s audience also shrunk pretty dramatically from the premiere to the finale, starting off with a seven-day average of 5.9 million viewers. By Episode 10, that had dwindled to barely 1 million.