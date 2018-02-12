Instant Mom alum Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Niecy Nash and Jimmy Jean-Louis on the second season of TNT’s comedic drama Claws, from Rashida Jones and Will McCormacks’ Le Train Train, Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County in Florida. Ralph will play Matilde Ruval, the Haitian mother of Desna’s (Nash) love interest Gregory Ruval (Jean-Louis), a benevolent and caring mother to her son, with more going on than meets the eye. Ralph who starred for three seasons as Maggie on Instant Mom, most recently appeared in Netflix’s sorority sisters comedy Step Sisters. She also recurs on CBS’ MacGyver. Ralph is repped by LINK Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.

Felisha Terrell is set for a recurring role opposite Ryan Phillippe on the upcoming third season USA’s drama series Shooter. Season 3 is based loosely on Black Light, the second book in the Bob Lee Swagger series by Stephen Hunter. As Bob Lee (Phillippe) struggles to put an end to the events of Season 2, a nemesis reveals mysterious details surrounding his father Earl’s death, leading Bob Lee towards a startling conspiracy that hits close to home. Terrell will play Carlita, a seasoned military operative who was trained at the same Atlas facility as several of Bob Lee’s adversaries. When the unexpected death of her commander sets her termination in motion, she’s forced to stray from her highly disciplined code. Terrell recently recurred on Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and shot the WGN pilot Roadside Picnic. She is repped by Primary Wave and Innovative Artists.