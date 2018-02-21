EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American distribution rights to Class Rank, the high school comedy directed by Eric Stoltz and starring Olivia Holt and Skyler Gisondo. A day-and-date theatrical release is set for May 11.

The plot of the pic penned by Benjamin August centers on two high school outsiders, Veronica (Holt), a type-A personality with Ivy League aspirations, and Bernard (Gisondo), a quirky nerd, who join forces to overtake the local school board and eliminate the class-ranking system. Guided by their families, the two enter the perilous world of local politics and, in the process, learn a thing or two about love. Kristin Chenoweth and Bruce Dern co-star.

“Class Rank is a smart, funny and warmhearted picture that carries an empowering message for young people to speak up and not be afraid to challenge the status quo,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s EVP Acquisitions. “Olivia and Skyler both shine as the young leads, and Eric’s incisive direction perfectly captures both those awkward, hilarious high school moments as well as those first brave steps we take toward finding ourselves and our voices.”

Shaun Sanghani produced and financed the film via his SSS Entertainment, and Single Cell Pictures’ Sandy Stern also produced. The rights deal was negotiated by Cinedigm’s Melody Fowler and VMI Worldwide president Andre Relis on behalf of the filmmakers.