The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson is reportedly set to host a remake of gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in the UK, four years after it was cancelled by ITV. The show is being developed by Sony-owned production company Stellify Media, which produces the reboot of Blind Date for Channel 5 and recently secured a Jackass-meets-Wipeout gameshow commission for Netflix. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which was originally hosted by Chris Tarrant, previously ran on ITV between 1998 and 2014. Co-created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, alongside David Briggs and Mike Whitehill, the show still airs in a raft of international territories including the U.S.

British broadcaster Channel 4 has ordered a time-travelling video game format hosted by comedian Rob Beckett. The network has commissioned Playing For Time, from Greenbird-backed production company Rumpus Media, a four-part series that will see Beckett and celebrity guests including Josh Widdicombe, Rachel Riley, Asim Chaudhry and Scarlett Moffat play a number of video games across the years. The show, which will air this spring, was commissioned by Jonny Rothery, Commissioning Editor for Formats at Channel 4 and will be exec produced by Emily Hudd and Iain Wimbush. It will air in partnership with video game retailer GAME. “Gaming is obviously a hugely popular part of our culture and this series takes a unique and engaging look at how gaming has evolved over the last four decades. We are looking forward to teaming up with Game and a time travelling Rob to make Playing for Time a reality,” said Rothery.

Danis Tanovic, director of Oscar-winner No Man’s Land, has created a six-part crime drama for HBO Europe. The Bosnian director has co-created and co-written Success, set in modern day Zagreb, a “bitter ode to the city”, with Marjan Alcevski. It follows four strangers bound together by a violent event. It will be produced by Drugi Plan and produced by Ana Balentovic and Johnathan Young. Tanovic, who directed the 2001 foreign-language Oscar winner, said: “For a long time I’ve been getting offers to make series which I think, at the moment, are more interesting and inventive than the movies, but none of them intrigued me so far. Marjan Alcevski’s script is amazingly written, and I’m really happy that HBO has recognized its quality and given me the opportunity to collaborate on it.”