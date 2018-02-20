Cinema Libre Studio has acquired worldwide rights to Leslie Zemeckis’ (Behind The Burly Q, Bound By Flesh) documentary Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer, which follows female pioneer Mable Stark, the world’s first female tiger trainer. Stark, whose career spanned over 57 years, has performed or provided animals for several films during the Golden Age of Hollywood, which included doubling for actress Mae West in I’m No Angel (1933). Stark also toured in Europe and Japan before joining Jungleland, a wild animal theme park in California, where she performed daily into her 70s. Written/directed by Zemeckis and narrated by Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, the doc pulls from radio and television interviews, archive images and historical footage with interviews of former animal trainers as well as circus historian Janet M. Davis, Clyde Beatty, Jr. (son of the famous tiger trainer, Clyde Beatty) and Zoltan Hargitay, the son of Jayne Mansfield, who was mauled by a lion at Jungleland. Zemeckis produced the film along with Sheri Hellard, Jacqueline Levine, and Robert Zemeckis. After screenings at Laemmle’s Music Hall and New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the film will get a DVD and digital release in April.

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to Hugo Prata’s biopic Elis, which centers on the life of Brazilian singer Elis Regina. The film, directed, co-written, and co-produced by Prata, will premiere at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills on March 23, followed by a VOD and DVD release April 10 and May 8, respectively. Elis stars Andreia Horta, Gustavo Machado, Caco Ciocier, Zecarlos Machado, and Lucio Mauro Filho. Luiz Bolognes and Vera Egito wrote the screenplay with Prata and Fabio Zavala co-produced. The deal was brokered by Brian Perera and Tim Yasui from Cleopatra with Ricardo Monastier for MPM Films on behalf of the filmmakers.