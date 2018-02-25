The Cinema Audio Society rode the sound waves of awards season tonight by celebrating outstanding achievement in film and TV sound mixing for 2017. Dunkirk won the trophy in the Motion Picture Live Action and on the TV side, Game of Thrones won for One-Hour series while Silicon Valley walked away with a win in the half-hour category.

Hosted by Daily Show correspondent and comedian Michael Kosta, the 54th annual CAS Awards, which took place at the Omni Los Angeles, celebrated individuals who have achieved excellence in the industry. The CAS Career Achievement Award went to re-recording mixer Anna Behlmer, a 10-time Oscar nominee for such films as Star Trek, War of the Worlds, L.A. Confidential and Braveheart. The CAS Filmmaker Award went to Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and Tomlinson Holman, the mind behind the Lucasfilm THX sound system, was presented with the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound.

Gary Oldman, Niki Caro, Edgar Wright, Diane Warren, were among the special guests of the evening to watch other big winners of the evening that included Pixar’s Coco in the animated feature sector and Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister” episode for the Television Movie or Mini-series category.

When it comes to the CAS Award for Motion Picture Live Action, it isn’t necessarily the most accurate in forecasting the Oscar winner for Best Sound Mixing, it isn’t the most accurate. The last time the CAS Award winner went on to win Academy gold was in 2013 with Gravity. Even so, the CAS Award win for Dunkirk doesn’t hurt its chances against Baby Driver, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Blade Runner 2049 on March 4

Read the complete list of winners below.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Dunkirk

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Jane

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY OR MUSIC SERIES OR SPECIALS

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES — 1/2 HOUR

Silicon Valley: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

Black Mirror: “USS Callister”

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer –William Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman



CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Xiang Li

Chapman University – Orange, CA

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

RX 6 Advanced

Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Mix Pre- 10T Recorder

Manufacturer: Sound Devices

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Coco

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins