The Cinema Audio Society rode the sound waves of awards season tonight by celebrating outstanding achievement in film and TV sound mixing for 2017. Dunkirk won the trophy in the Motion Picture Live Action and on the TV side, Game of Thrones won for One-Hour series while Silicon Valley walked away with a win in the half-hour category.
Hosted by Daily Show correspondent and comedian Michael Kosta, the 54th annual CAS Awards, which took place at the Omni Los Angeles, celebrated individuals who have achieved excellence in the industry. The CAS Career Achievement Award went to re-recording mixer Anna Behlmer, a 10-time Oscar nominee for such films as Star Trek, War of the Worlds, L.A. Confidential and Braveheart. The CAS Filmmaker Award went to Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and Tomlinson Holman, the mind behind the Lucasfilm THX sound system, was presented with the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound.
Gary Oldman, Niki Caro, Edgar Wright, Diane Warren, were among the special guests of the evening to watch other big winners of the evening that included Pixar’s Coco in the animated feature sector and Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister” episode for the Television Movie or Mini-series category.
When it comes to the CAS Award for Motion Picture Live Action, it isn’t necessarily the most accurate in forecasting the Oscar winner for Best Sound Mixing, it isn’t the most accurate. The last time the CAS Award winner went on to win Academy gold was in 2013 with Gravity. Even so, the CAS Award win for Dunkirk doesn’t hurt its chances against Baby Driver, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Blade Runner 2049 on March 4
Read the complete list of winners below.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY OR MUSIC SERIES OR SPECIALS
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES — 1/2 HOUR
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES
Black Mirror: “USS Callister”
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer –William Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Xiang Li
Chapman University – Orange, CA
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
RX 6 Advanced
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Manufacturer: Sound Devices
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins