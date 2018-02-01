EXCLUSIVE: Cinelou Films has secured the film rights to Jennifer Hillier’s novel, Jar of Hearts, which is slated for publication June 12 via Minotaur Books. The announcement was made today by Cinelou co-CEOs Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon, both of whom will produce the project with Danny Davids, Neil Canton and David Hopwood. Hillier will serve as an exec producer.

The story centers on three best friends: one who was murdered, one who went to prison, and one who’s been searching for the killer all these years.

“I’m always looking for great thrillers to adapt for film but this stood out like no other,” said Canton. Jar of Hearts hooks you from the opening page and takes you on an intense journey full of incredibly wild twists and turns. It’s inherently cinematic and the central character, Georgina Shaw, has a depth and complexity that actors will find enticing.”

Hillier, whose past novels include The Butcher, Freak, and Creep, is repped by Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.