“We have much bigger things to worry about now than what the president says,” Arizona Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain said Wednesday on The View, days after President Donald Trump had attacked her husband again, this time at CPAC.

“We need more compassion, more empathy, more togetherness. We don’t need more bullying and I’m tired of it,” she added.

“It’s not going to stop, because of the character of the man,” Joy Behar advised, of Trump.

Daughter/The View panelist Meghan McCain reminded that candidate Trump had attacked her dad numerous times during the election, and Axios reported Trump had been physically mocking her father’s Vietnam War injuries. She tweeted her disgust and a few days later got a phone call from Trump and First Lady Melania, which she described as a “really nice conversation.”

“I was really under the impression the right between him and my father would end,” Meghan said. “I understand the argument he’s talking about policy and that’s the attack. But it’s still incredibly hurtful to have this moment of booing at CPAC, which is supposed to be the mothership of conservatism, and the Republican Party, at this specific moment in time is hurtful.”

Last week, Trump had blasted Sen. McCain at CPAC and the confab’s crowd booed her father in response.

On The View, Meghan withheld commenting at length, saying she would wait until today, when she would be joined by her mother, to address together.

Last Friday, Trump attacked the former Vietnam War POW, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, and who has served as Arizona’s senator since 1987, during his CPAC speech.

Talking to a hall packed with conservative supporters, Trump slapped himself on the back for his various accomplishments in office, including the repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate. Trump said he would have been able to kill Obamacare outright, and put a new health care plan in place “except for one senator who came in to the room at 3 o’clock in the morning and went like that,” signaling thumbs down.

Cheered on by the crowd’s boos, Trump continued:

“Remember, one person walked into the room, said this way and went this way, and everyone saw what happened,” he said, first pointing thumbs up, then down.

“I don’t want to be controversial so I won’t use his name,” Trump snickered, apparently believing that fulfilled his tacit agreement to lay off the cancer-stricken senator.

Cadet Bone Spurs has made a cottage industry out of attacking McCain, who few missions into North Vietnam, got shot down, was captured and abused to such a degree he cannot raise his arms over his shoulders. While he was campaigning, Trump who got five draft deferments to McCain’s five-plus years in a North Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp, dismissed McCain’s ordeal, insisting the only reason McCain is considered a war hero is because he was captured, adding, “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”

Later, Trump said he liked McCain less after his 2008 loss to Sen. Barack Obama, because “I don’t like losers.”