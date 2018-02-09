Annapurna will release Adam McKay’s next feature on Dec. 14 in limited theaters with a wide expansion on Dec. 21.

This is the movie with Christian Bale playing Dick Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld. We are informed that the McKay scripted movie is not titled Backseat nor is it solely about Cheney. Bale has physically transformed himself to play the former Vice President, bleaching his eyebrows, shaving his head and putting on 40 pounds.

McKay’s previous film, the Oscar-winning The Big Short debuted on Dec. 11, 2015 in eight theaters before breaking to 1,585 locations over the Christmas holidays and then a further 2,529 over Golden Globes weekend 2016. The pic grossed $133.4M worldwide.

In addition, Annapurna will release its recent Sundance pick-up, the Boots Riley dark social comedy Sorry to Bother You on June 29. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe. Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Jermaine Fowler, David Cross, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, and Omari Hardwick also star.

Also, Babak Anvari’s untitled horror movie starring Armie Hammer will be released on March 29, 2019. Written by Anvari, pic’s logline reads: Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar.