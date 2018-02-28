Chris Warren (The Fosters) has booked a series regular role on ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios. Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Warren will play Jason. Kind, funny and friends with everyone on the hotel staff, he’s worked as a waiter at the hotel since his teens, as his mother is the staff manager. Warren’s credits include a major recurring role on The Fosters. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Alexander Sokovikov (House of Cards) has joined the series regular cast of ABC’s drama pilot Staties, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios. Written by Partney and Evett and directed by Rob Bowman, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez (Annie Ilonzeh), a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Andy Karl). King’s investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol as evidenced by his talking to trees for clues and his obsession with flying kites. Eliza is a fish-out-of-water in this police procedural set in an eccentric town of quirky characters in coastal Oregon. Sokovikov will play Senior Trooper Yuri Kinbote, a gruff Russian trooper who’s skeptical of the new statie in town. Sokovikov’s series credits include major recurring guest arcs on Netflix’s House of Cards and FX’s The Americans. He is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Midnight Artists Management.