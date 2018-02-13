Netflix has slotted February 14 for the premiere of Chris Rock: Tamborine, the first stand-up special from the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian in ten years.

In the special, Rock, one of the most popular stand-up comedians of the last two decades, covers of gamut of contemporary issues, with his trademark laser-like observations. Chris Rock: Tamborine is directed by Bo Burnham and filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Chris Rock: Tamborine is the first of two comedy specials from Rock that landed at Netflix in an extremely competitive situation in a deal that sources pegged to be in the neighborhood of $40 million, a record for comedy specials.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards for his standup specials at his previous home at HBO and his Chris Rock Show on the pay cable network.

Rock posted the news on Instagram.