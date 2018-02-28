Thor star Chris Hemsworth is eyeing a role in Sony’s Men In Black spinoff, which has The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton helmer F. Gary Gray directing from a script by Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

The studio has set June 14, 2019 release date to relaunch the franchise, which was previously toplined by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, neither of whom are expected to reprise his role.

Not much is known about the film’s plot other then it will be grounded in the original premise of a covert force policing the alien population hiding in plain sight, which is based on the comic book series by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers.

Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are back as producers with Steven Spielberg serving as exec producer.