YouTube Red is developing Psychopath, a half-hour comedy from Undateable alums Chris D’Elia, who is attached to star, and Craig Doyle, Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), 3 Arts Entertainment and Funny or Die.

Courtesy of CAA

Co-created by D’Elia, Doyle and Keen, written by Doyle and to be directed by Keen, Psychopath centers on a guy (D’Elia) who has an awakening when he discovers he’s a bona fide psychopath. The project has received a script order for straight-to-series consideration.

D’Elia, Doyle and Keen executive produce alongside D’Elia’s father, veteran TV director/producer Bill D’Elia (How To Get Away With Murder), Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman via 3Arts, and Joe Farrell for Funny or Die.

YouTube

The project reunites Chris D’Elia and Doyle from their work together on Undateable, in which D’Elia starred and Doyle was writer/co-executive producer. Chris D’Elia is currently filming Life In a Year for Netflix and previously headlined the Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire stand-up comedy special, also for Netflix, which was directed by his dad.

Doyle is currently a writer and co-executive producer on Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish and previously was a co-executive producer and writer on The Great Indoors. Bill D’Elia served as director and executive producer on How To Get Away With Murder and recently directed episodes of The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor. Keen’s recent directing credits include Young Sheldon, Disjointed and Shameless and the film Fist Fight.

Doyle is repped by CAA, Madhouse Entertainment, and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Keen is repped by CAA, Lonestar Entertainment, and attorney Adam Kaller. Chris D’Elia is repped by CAA, 3Arts, and attorney Marcy Morris.