With a total of six medals so far at the XXIII Winter Olympics and trailing Canada and Norway, it might be time for more of Team USA to get “hangry” like gold-winning Chloe Kim.

Just before grabbing the gold, that’s what the California-born snowboarder tweeted out between runs from South Korea last night:

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

With moves like that and her victory on a snow-packed night of coverage, the already media-savvy and four-time X Games champ was the big winner and big star of NBC’s primetime first Monday out of the PyeongChang Games. A full night of American moves that also included some luge action and amazing gravity-defying feats by a clearly pumped Shaun White.

All of which added up to one of the strongest performance for the Comcast-owned net so far out of South Korea, with a 14.5 metered market result from the combo NBC-NBC Sports Network coverage. Putting the spotlight on NBC alone, the network hit a 13.3 in the early metric for the Mike Tirico-fronted primetime show that was live across all time zones.

As the once-spurned snowboarding took center slope, so to speak, and faced real competing players on the other nets, it means that the first Monday of the increasingly chilly PyeongChang 2018 is holding nice and steady with the results of February 10, 2014 out of Sochi. That night four years ago saw Canadian moguls skier Alex Bilodeau make some Olympics history when he nailed his second consecutive gold — a first for the Games in freestyle skiing.

Comparing NBC ’18 to NBC ’14, last night’s metered market ratings are down a slight 3%. Taking the multi-offerings of the duel NBC and NBCSN strategy that NBCUniversal and Jim Bell are employing for this Olympics (and including the West Coast encore), the coverage is up 6% in MM results.

To add a bit more perspective, the first Monday of the 2014 Winter Olympics went on to snag a total viewership on NBC of 22.4 million. Pulling back even further, that was a drop of 11% from the first Monday of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, which fell on the Presidents Day holiday.

By the way, perhaps revealing the power of social media trending to get people to their TVs, last night’s coverage peaked in the 9:30-9:45 PM ET slot. That was just after Kim won her gold in the halfpipe competition, and going into the men’s alpine skiing.

I hate crying but I’ll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold pic.twitter.com/vxApf1lxbI — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

We’ll update with more Olympics coverage plus the results for competitors The Bachelor and Big Brother: Celebrity Edition later. Until then, here are the top metered markets for last night’s PyeongChang coverage:

1. Denver 25.7/43

2. Salt Lake City 23.0/39

3. Kansas City 21.1/32

4. Milwaukee 20.2/32

5. Minneapolis 19.6/35

6. Portland 18.6/33

7. Seattle 17.9/32

8. Sacramento 17.9/31

9. San Diego 17.9/31

10. Austin 17.8/31