Battlestar Galactica alum Michael Trucco is set as a series regular opposite Aunjanue Ellis and Alana De La Garza in CBS drama pilot Chiefs, from David Hudgins and Carol Mendelsohn.

Written by Hudgins and directed by Zetna Fuentes, Chiefs explores the professional and personal lives of three driven, successful but very different women, who are each Chiefs of Police of their own precincts in L.A. County. They band together to create a task force to catch a dangerous serial killer.

Trucco will play Detective Keele, who works closely with Chief of Police Kendra Downes (Ellis) – and they go way back. A seasoned professional, he’s sharp as a tack and devoted to the job. He has his opinions and he’s not afraid to share them.

Trucco most recently recurred as Tae Kwon Doug in Netflix’s Disjointed. Known for his role as Ensign Samuel Anders on Battlestar Galactica, Trucco’s other TV credits include Fairly Legal, How I Met Your Mother and Grandfathered. On the film side, he was recently cast in indie pic Through the Glass Darkly. Trucco is repped by UTA and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.