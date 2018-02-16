Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) has been tapped as one of the three leads alongside Alana De La Garza in CBS drama pilot Chiefs, from David Hudgins and Carol Mendelsohn.

Written by Hudgins and directed by Zetna Fuentes, Chiefs explores the professional and personal lives of three driven, successful but very different women — two of them of them played by Ellis and De La Garza — who are each Chiefs of Police of their own precincts in L.A. County. They band together to create a task force to catch a dangerous serial killer.

Ellis will play Kendra, the Los Angeles Chief of Police. An LAPD lifer and divorced mother of two, Kendra is a highly respected and experienced chief. She’s a people person who’s always on the lookout for her fellow cops. Her style of policing is to connect with people and create community.

Hudgins is executive producing Chiefs with Carol Mendelsohn Prods.’ Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

Ellis is coming off a two-season run on ABC’s terrorism drama Quantico, on which she was an original cast member. Ellis’ series credits also include two CBS drama series, The Mentalist and NCIS: Los Angeles. She is repped by ICM Partners and TMT Entertainment Group.

Related2018 CBS Pilots