Alana De La Garza is returning to the CBS fold. The former Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders star has been tapped as one of the three leads in CBS drama pilot Chiefs, from David Hudgins and Carol Mendelsohn.

In addition, episodic helmer Zetna Fuentes (How To Get Away with Murder, This Is Us, Shameless) has been tapped to direct the pilot, from Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. This marks Fuentes’ pilot directing debut, the second first-time broadcast pilot director, along with Kat Coiro, so far this year vs. none in 2017.

Written by Hudgins, Chiefs explores the professional and personal lives of three driven, successful, but very different women who are each Chiefs of Police of their own precincts in L.A. County, one of them played by De La Garza. They band together to create a task force to catch a dangerous serial killer.

De La Garza will play the Beverly Hills Chief of Police. She knows her job is all about politics and image – and she handles it with confidence. A law school grad who went straight to detective work, and then made Captain before being promoted to Chief. She’s close friends with fellow police chiefs Kendra and Vicky who are yet to be cast.

Hudgins is executive producing Chiefs with Carol Mendelsohn Prods.’ Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

De La Garza played Clara Sege on CBS’ drama series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders for two seasons. She also recurred on CBS’ Scorpion and CSI: Miami and played the female lead on ABC’s Forever. De La Garza is repped by SDB Partners.

Fuentes also has directed episodes of The Chi, Longmire and Pretty Little Liars. She is repped by UTA and Andrea Simon Entertainment.

